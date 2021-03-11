New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A day after a contractual driver working for BSES was shot at in south Delhi's Defence Colony, police said on Thursday they have arrested his wife and her male friend for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill him as he objected to their extra-marital affair.

The man, Bhimraj, 45, a resident of Chirag Delhi, sustained injury in his neck and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment, they said.

According to police, Bhimraj's 41-year-old wife and her 23-year-old friend, Rohan Kumar, had planned to kill him around 15 days ago and executed the plan on Wednesday morning. Police received a call around 9.00 am that a motorcycle rider had shot at a man who was inside a car near the electricity grid in Defence Colony's Andrews Ganj.

Police analysed over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area, following which the motorcycle was detected but the number plate of the vehicle was not visible, police officer said.

In one of the footage, Kumar was also seen trailing the victim, he said.

While trying to trace the owner of the alleged motorcycle, police found that it had been sold multiple times and was currently being owned by Kumar. With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was arrested from near his house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said initially the accused tried to mislead the investigation and claimed that he and the victim had engaged in a road rage around a month-and-a-half ago and had fired at the victim to take revenge.

During sustained interrogation, he revealed that he had an extra-marital affair with the victim's wife for the last three-and-half months and they hatched a conspiracy to kill him as he was against their relationship, he said.

On the night of January 1, Bhimraj had caught his wife red-handed while she was talking on phone to the accused and started beating her. The woman, along with Kumar, then decided to kill him so that they could live together, the DCP said.

Kumar purchased a pistol and cartridges on her instructions from a friend in Burari and the woman also gave Rs 30,000 to execute the plan, he added.

He was earlier arrested in a 2019 case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act registered at the Surajpur police station in Noida, police said.

The police said they have recovered one semi-automatic pistol with two live cartridges, the motorcycle used in commission of the crime and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)