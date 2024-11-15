New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi recorded the evidence (statement) of the main witness on Thursday in the women wrestler's sexual harassment case.

The statement was recorded in a closed courtroom. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused in this case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia recorded the evidence of the victim/witness in a closed courtroom.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appeared for Delhi police and recorded the witness's evidence. The witness had reached the court before 2 pm, and her statement was recorded for nearly two and a half hours.

On the other hand, Advocate Rajiv Mohan and Advocate Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan appeared for accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court listed the matter on November 26, to further record her evidence. The Rouse Avenue court issued summons to the witness/victim on November 4, for recording evidence (examination). She was the main participant in the women's wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023.

She is one of the complainants also in the matter. The court noted that the Witness/victim who was summoned earlier has not turned up for the evidence as she is out of India for a wrestling championship for two months.

Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan submitted that this witness should not be summoned as she is the author of the FIR. Delhi police on October 19 dropped one witness coach Jagbeer Singh. (ANI)

