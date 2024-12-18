New Delhi, December 18: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', a scheme aimed at providing free treatment to the elderly in Delhi who are above 60 years of age.

Speaking at a public event, Kejriwal said, "In old age, one thing troubles everyone: as age increases, numerous diseases affect a person. The biggest worry is how to get treatment. I also know of people who come from good families, but their children do not take care of them. In old age, I have seen elderly people from good families suffering, as if their children had abandoned them. But you don't have to worry; your son is still alive." Sanjeevani Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Healthcare for Senior Citizens in All Government and Private Hospitals Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ for Elderly

He continued, "Today, I am going to announce the Sanjeevani Yojana for the elderly of Delhi. Our elders, above 60 years of age, will receive free treatment. We will bring this scheme after the elections and pass it."

Kejriwal further explained that the scheme will provide free treatment at both government and private hospitals. "Whether one wants to get treatment in a government or private hospital, their entire treatment will be free. There will be no limits; everyone will be treated. Whether rich or poor, everyone will be treated for free. There will be no upper limit," he said. Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 2,100 for Delhi Women if AAP Wins Assembly Elections, BJP Takes ‘Lollipop’ Jibe.

The AAP leader added that registration for this scheme will begin soon, and it will be done by AAP workers at people's doorsteps. "Registration for this will start in 2-3 days, but there is no need to go anywhere to register. Aam Aadmi Party workers will come to you, register you, and leave. They will give you a card, so keep it carefully," he said.

Kejriwal concluded, "As soon as our government is formed after the elections, this son of yours will fulfill the responsibility of keeping you healthy in your old age." The assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the BJP secured eight seats.

