Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister promised free healthcare for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals. Speaking at a public meeting on December 18, Kejriwal announced the launch of the Sanjeevani Yojana, which will provide free medical treatment to all citizens over the age of 60 in Delhi. The scheme, set to begin after the elections, will cover senior citizens regardless of their economic status. Under the scheme, the Delhi government will cover all medical expenses, with no upper limit. Kejriwal further stated that AAP workers will visit homes to register citizens for the program once it is implemented. Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 2,100 for Delhi Women if AAP Wins Assembly Elections, BJP Takes ‘Lollipop’ Jibe.

Arvind Kejriwal Vows Free Healthcare for Citizens Over 60 in Delhi

