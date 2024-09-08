Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the deaths of twelve candidates during a police recruitment physical efficiency test. He said that the youth of Jharkhand will never forgive the JMM government.

Ahead of the polls, BJP Jharkhand Election Incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Ranchi on Sunday.

Also Read | Mau Shocker: Samajwadi Party Leader Virendra Pal Booked for Raping 18-Year-Old Woman Several Times and Threatening To Kill Her, on the Run.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Our target is to free Jharkhand from the misrule of JMM. As elections in the state is getting closer, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had promised 5 lakh jobs. In the last few days during the Excise constable recruitment drive, youths were forced to run for 10 km without proper arrangements. This kind of 10 km run is not conducted anywhere. Just for vote bank politics and to deceive the youth, this conspiracy was fabricated."

He said that as a result of this conspiracy, 12 youths passed away during the physical tests for the recruitment of excise constables.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: 3 Boys Arrested After Woman Accuses Them of Attempting To Rape Her 4-Year-Old Daughter at School.

"12 youths passed away. This is not an incident, this is murder. This has been done for vote bank politics and youth of Jharkhand will never forgive the JMM government," he added.

Earlier Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed his condolences over the deaths of aspirants during the physical tests for the recruitment of excise constables. He directed an immediate review of the rules set by the previous government and instructed changes for future recruitment drives.

Taking to the social media platform X he said "Johar friends, the untimely death of the participants during the race for the recruitment of excise constable is sad and heartbreaking. While directing for immediate review of the rules made by the previous government".

He also instructed to make changes in the rules for all future recruitment drives.

Jharkhand is set to witness an election to the 81-member legislative assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)