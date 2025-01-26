Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended his greetings on the 76th Republic Day and urged people to celebrate country's unity in diversity.

"On this 76th Republic Day, let us celebrate the strength of our Unity in Diversity. Together, we pledge to uphold and reinforce the constitution that defines our great nation. Jai Hind!" he posted on X.

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day showcasing a unique blend of cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute through 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

President of India and her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau showcased the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces with the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau depicted a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

Republic Day in India is a national observance that marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

