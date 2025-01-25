Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (or YRS Congress Party) leader V Vijaysai Reddy on Saturday resigned as a member of Rajya Sabha, voluntarily, citing personal reasons. He said that he would focus on pursuing agriculture.

"My resignation is not to attain any post/position, benefit, or monetary gain. This decision is entirely personal. There is no pressure, or coercion or undue influence on me. In future, my focus will be on agriculture," Reddy posted on X earlier.

He submitted his resignation to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar today through a letter signed by him.

"I hereby voluntarily resign from my seat in the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect as a member representing Andhra Pradesh from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Requesting you to kindly accept my resignation," the resignation letter read.

Announcing his retirement from politics, Reddy said that he worked tirelessly as the floor leader in Rajya Sabha, without any compromises, for the benefit of YSRCP.

"As the leader of the parliamentary party, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and national general secretary of the YSRCP, I have worked tirelessly, with sincerity and without any compromise, for the benefit of the party and the state. I have served as a bridge between the Centre and the state to maintain the cordial relationship and get maximum benefits for the state," Reddy said.

He further clarified that despite the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) remaining his opposition he has no personal issues with the Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naida and his family.

"I might have had political differences with TDP, but there are no personal issues with the Chandrababu Garu and his family. My friendship with Pawan Kalyan Garu is forever," Reddy added.

He also extended his greeting towards YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, thanking him for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice.

"I will always be grateful to YS Jagan Garu for giving me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice, and in particular to Bharatamma Garu, who helped me reach new heights in political arena," the senior leader posted on his social media account. (ANI)

