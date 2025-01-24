Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): YSRCP Member of Parliament Vijaysai Reddy has announced his retirement from politics, stating that he will resign from his Rajya Sabha membership on January 25.

Reddy made the announcement in a post on social media platform X, clarifying that his decision was personal and not influenced by any external pressures.

"I am retiring from politics. I will resign from Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, 25 Jan, 2025. I am not joining any political party. My resignation is not to attain any post/position, benefit, or monetary gain. This decision is entirely personal. There is no pressure, or coercion or undue influence on me," Reddy wrote.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the YS family, particularly to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharatamma Garu, for their support over the decades. "I will forever be indebted to the YS family, who has supported me for four decades and across three generations," he said, also wishing YS Jagan with "good health, immense success, everlasting happiness and a bright future."

Reddy reflected on his extensive political career, having served as the leader of the parliamentary party, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and national general secretary of YSRCP. "I have worked tirelessly, with sincerity and without any compromise, for the benefit of the party and the state," he stated, emphasizing his efforts to bridge the relationship between the Centre and the state to ensure maximum benefits for Andhra Pradesh.

In his post, Reddy also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support over the years. "My heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, whose support over the past nine years has given me strength and recognition in the Telugu states," he added.

Reddy clarified that despite his political differences with the TDP, there were no personal issues with N Chandrababu Naidu and his family, and he reaffirmed his enduring friendship with Pawan Kalyan. Looking ahead, Reddy shared that his future focus would be on agriculture.

Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy, born on July 1, 1957, is a prominent politician and Chartered Accountant, currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He holds the position of National General Secretary of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and has been a close aide to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers YS Rajashekhara Reddy and YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Born in Tallapudi, Andhra Pradesh, Reddy comes from an agricultural background and pursued Chartered Accountancy in Chennai. With over two decades of experience, he has served as the senior-most partner in his firm, V S Reddy SP & Associates, and provided financial advisory services to several companies, including those linked to Jaganmohan Reddy's family. Additionally, Reddy has been involved in various state government boards and undertakings, contributing his expertise to sectors such as banking, public governance, and religious institutions, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Reddy has played a significant role in the Indian Parliament, having served as the Parliamentary Party Leader of YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2024. He has held various key positions, including Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, and introduced 30 Private Member Bills. He has also served on multiple parliamentary committees such as Petroleum & Natural Gas, Subordinate Legislation, and Public Accounts. Despite his prominent political career, Reddy's bid for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ended in a loss to TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy. He has received multiple accolades for his parliamentary work, including the Sansad Ratna Award in 2023 and the Sansad Maharatna Award in 2024. (ANI)

