American professional wrestler and actor John Cena is prepared to further develop his collaboration with Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. The 46-year-old actor and former WWE star talked about the kind of film he would like to work on next with the 28-year-old "Houdini" singer on the recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, reported People. "Man, I would love to do like a buddy cop movie with her," Cena told host Stephen Colbert. Previously, Cena and Lipa starred together as Merman Barbie and Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 summer blockbuster Barbie.

They also starred in the highly anticipated action-thriller Argylle (2024), in which a spy novelist discovers that the events depicted in her latest book are happening. Cena plays Argylle's (Henry Cavill) best friend in the film, and Lipa plays his nemesis, Lagrange. According to People, Colbert, 59, had been tipped off of Cena's next desired collaboration with the British singer, so he presented the Suicide Squad star with a mock poster of a fake movie called Beauty and the Braun, which has the tagline, "You've Cena them together in Dua other movies." "Well, I'll be back to promote that project, sir," Cena said before Colbert explained the plot to him.

John Cena Wants To Do a ‘Buddy Cop Movie’ With Dua Lipa

John Cena shared what an honor it is to work along side Dua Lipa again for #ArgylleMovie 🐱 See their chemistry come to life on the biggest screen possible, in theaters NOW! Get your tickets here👇 https://t.co/5VwUIWxy4B pic.twitter.com/imaNJAJatp — Fandango (@Fandango) February 2, 2024

"The twist is, you're the beauty, she's the Braun," the host said. When Cena made a joke about how the audience didn't get the idea, Colbert added, "They can't see these baby blues like I can." Earlier in the conversation, Cena told Colbert that the pair shot Argylle before Barbie, and he was nervous being on set between Cavill, 40, and Lipa because they were both so attractive. The singer put him at ease when she was the first to admit out loud that she had some performance jitters, reported People.