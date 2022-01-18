Popular South Korean pop band Tomorrow x Together will have their third fan live event on March 5 and 6, their management agency BigHit Music has announced. The two-day event, curated for the band's fan group Moment of Alwaysness (MOA), is titled 'MOA X TOGETHER'. K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together Releases New Album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' (Watch Video).

The shows, featuring band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, will take place offline and will also be streamed real-time.According to the agency, the live stage on March 6 will incorporate a 'global version' with performances of the group's foreign-language tracks. K-Pop Band Tomorrow X Together Releases Their First English Song ‘Magic’!

As of now the offline events will comply with government quarantine guidelines but in case the offline performances can no longer be available, 'MOA X TOGETHER' will take place via online streaming, BigHit Music said in a release.

