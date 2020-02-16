Kalahandi Police in Odisha Organise Blood Donation Camp, Say Will Try to Fill Blood's Demand-supply Gap in District

Dharamgarh (Odisha) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under "Mo Sarkar" initiative."The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organisations support," said Superintendent of Police (SP) B Gangadhar."Under the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, the district administration has started eliminating the middlemen in hospitals and blood banks," he added."In a crackdown against the middlemen system, local police recently arrested seven people in Dharamgarh. The Kalahandi Police will play a major role in filling the demand and supply gap of blood units in the district," the SP further added.The District Unit of Indian Red Cross Society, Kalahandi Chemists and Druggists Association, and Chamber of Commerce among others participated in the voluntary blood donation camp. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)