Kin of Peshawar School Attack Victims Approach Pak CJ over Ehsanullah Ehsan's Escape

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 14 (ANI): Family members of students who died in 2014 terror attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar have submitted an application to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, seeking answers over the escape of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) former spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from a jail in the country.In the application, the families have questioned how Ehsan was able to leave Pakistan upon his escape from the prison and said that the state failed in bringing him to justice."We the families of Shuhada-e-APS are under severe shock and completely traumatised after hearing of the said news of release/fleeing of the known terrorist and spokesperson of TTP from the custody of the army along with his family after spending three years with them," the application read, as reported by The Dawn."The cruel terrorist has already confessed (to) the gruesome attack on (the APS), killing 147 students and staff and many more terrorist incidents in the country," it said.Earlier this month, Ehsan released an audio message claiming that he has escaped from jail. He, however, refused to divulge the details of the same. He also claimed that he has been living in Turkey along with his family."How could he flee from custody or whether he is released with some conditions," the application further stated, adding, "what kind of agreement was made with (Ehsan) to keep him alive for three years despite his confessional statement for being involved in many killings of students and staff of APS". (ANI)

