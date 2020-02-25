Kottayam Sizzles at 39 Degrees Celsius, No Respite Soon

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Even as the winter season is yet to end, Kottayam on Monday sizzled at 39 degrees Celsius.In light of the increasing mercury levels, people here were seen consuming juice and cold drinks to beat the heat.The IMD has warned that maximum temperature will rise by 3 degrees Celsius in various parts of Kerala including Kottayam district."The temperature in Kottayam district is already 39 degrees Celsius. Now, the met department has informed that the temperature will rise by 3 degree Celsius in Allepey, Coonoor, Kochi and Kottayam district," one of the residents, told ANI.As the temperature continues to soar in these districts, power cuts have also increased.On February 14, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had issued maximum temperature warning to Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in the state."The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to four degrees in the above-mentioned districts," KSDMA had said. (ANI)

