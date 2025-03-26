Mumbai, March 25: As fans await the release of Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's starrer 'L2: Empuraan, ' the sequel to the blockbuster film 'Lucifer', the makers unveiled the first single from the film titled Phir Zinda. On Tuesday, the makers took to their social media accounts to share and release the lyric video of the first single from the much-awaited action thriller, which they described as "The Lyrical Ballad of Retribution.

The rousing new Hindi track features music by Deepak Dev, with lyrics by Tanishk Nabar and Anand Bhaskar on vocals. Meanwhile, the trailer for the Mohanlal starrer was released earlier this month. After the massive success of its first installment in 2019, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial L2: Empuraan is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. ‘L2: Empuraan’: ‘Should Break ’Pushpa 2′ Opening Records’! Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Faces Allegations of Corporate Bookings.

As per the trailer, the second part of the film delves into a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the center. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam. Notably, 'L2: Empuraan' will become the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. L2: Empuraan Plot Will Be Clear Even to Audiences Who Haven’t Watched Part 1, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly produced this project under their respective banners, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. Murali Gopy penned the story of the film. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to hit theatres on March 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)