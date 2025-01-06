Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating during the National Seeds Corporation Limited Agri Trainee Recruitment Examination in Jaipur, officials said on Monday.

Computer operators and candidates were among those who were arrested during a joint operation by the Jaipur Police and Special Operations Group (SOG), they said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said they were members of a gang who were allegedly involved in solving the exam paper with the help of an app during the online exam held on Sunday.

Police have also seized admit cards, signed blank cheques, laptops and many electronic devices from the gang.

Investigation revealed that the gang was also involved in cheating during the Railways, Assistant Sub Inspector of Police promotion examination as well, he said.

Joseph said after receiving information about the cheating, police raided Vedic College in Mansarovar, Kukas KIT Infra, Heritage Vayuna School in Khatipura, JNM Nursing College Kalwad Road, Lawrence School and Tagore Bharti School in Mansarovar, and a computer lab in SJM College in Shastri Nagar.

Sandeep Kumar, Balbar Meghwal, Kashmir Jhajhadia, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Singh, Zorawar Singh, Manish Kumar, Khushiram, Naveen Saran, Ankit Kumar, Praveen Yadav, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Tinku Chaudhary alias Guruji, Rupam Pachar were arrested in the raid.

During the raid, four suspicious CPUs, one DVR, two laptops, among others were seized, police said.

