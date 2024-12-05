Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Authorities here on Thursday attached two houses in Shopian district in a terror case connection under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, Police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)," a police spokesperson said.

He said the attached houses are registered in the names of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, and Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terrorist associate Sajad Ahmad Khah.

According to the spokesperson, the possession was taken in relation to a case registered at Zainapora Police Station.

"(It) was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols," he said.

