Shravasti (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 5-year-old niece in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl had gone to school.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

The accused, the victim's uncle, reportedly lured her, took her behind the Anganwadi and raped her. Later, the school staff spotted the injured girl and brought her home, police said.

The girl's parents informed the police who admitted her to a district hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Based on her mother's complaint, an FIR has been registered for rape and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

Teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)