The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that residents may experience low water pressure on April 19 due to ongoing repairs on the STEM water pipeline following a major leak. The issue, identified on April 18 at 12:30 PM, prompted immediate action to address the fault. TMC officials confirmed that water supply through the STEM line has been temporarily suspended, with repairs expected to take some time. Affected areas include Mumbra, Retibundar, Kalwa, Kharegaon, and several other parts of Thane. Residents are urged to store water for essential use during this period. TMC officials are closely monitoring the situation to restore normal supply as quickly as possible. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces Complete Shutdown of Water Supply for 24 Hours on March 17 and 18, Check List of Affected Areas.

TMC Announces Water Cut for Repairs on April 19

