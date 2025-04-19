Elon Musk praised the reasoning capability of Grok 3 mini and said that it was improving faster than any other AI. Recently, xAI made the Grok 3 API available for developers and allowed developers to access models at a lower price. Grok 3 mini is a cost-effective solution, said an xAI employee and shared a comparison with others. Looking at this, Elon Musk said, "Grok has the fastest rate of improvement of any AI". Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Vision’ Feature With Camera Access to Its Voice Mode, Helps Users Analyses Objects and Get Information.

Elon Musk Said Grok Had Fastest Improvement Rate

Grok has the fastest rate of improvement of any AI https://t.co/JKz699hb0l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2025

