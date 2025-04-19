Elon Musk's xAI reportedly rolled out the Vision feature on Grok Voice Mode on iOS. The new Grok Vision feature allows the users to access the device's camera and ask the Grok AI chatbot to read and analyse the information or object on the screen. The new Vision feature on Grok Voice mode can access the camera; how, ais a control voice speed option is expected soon. Grok Workspaces: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces New Feature To Organise Files and Chats in One Place for Web Users.

Grok Now Supports Vision Feature on Voice Mode

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is preparing Grok Voice mode with vision to a release on iOS! Currently it only has access to the camera. It seems there will be an option to control voice speed later as well. pic.twitter.com/xmjLjoAiNU — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)