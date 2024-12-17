Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed the second Instalment of supplementary estimate for the current fiscal aggregating to Rs 5,317.83 crore.

The supplementary estimate includes Rs16.28 crore of 'charged expenditure and voted expenditure of Rs 5,301.55 crore'.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, had moved the bill.

The government said this amount will be met from revenue receipts of state and if necessary through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure and borrowings.

This estimates relates to additional, supplementary grants and appropriation required during the year and Accounting adjustments.

