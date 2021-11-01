New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 4,39,615 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 5,12,038 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 22 per cent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020.

Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market declined by 26 per cent at 1,98,738 units as against 2,68,631 units October last year, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,92,565 units as against 2,01,659 units in the same month last year, down 5 per cent, it added.

However, sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 58 per cent at 19,827 units as compared to 12,529 units in October last year.

Exports of commercial vehicles were down 3 per cent last month at 28,485 units as against 29,219 units in October last year,Bajaj Auto said.

