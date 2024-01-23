New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Chairpersons of about 250 Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.

During their stay in the national capital, the special guests will interact with the Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, followed by dinner on January 25, the Cooperation Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

After the Republic Day parade, they will participate in "Bharat Parva" in the evening, it added.

The cooperation ministry is committed to ensuring a memorable experience for the special guests during their stay in Delhi and also showcasing the success of the "computerisation of PACS" project.

Also Read | Explainer on Union Budget of India: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About an Interim Budget.

This event will inspire the participating PACS to work with renewed vigour towards realising the vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', the ministry added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)