Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) As global leaders discuss climate change concerns and targets at COP29 meet in Baku, Greenpeace India and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) are hosting an exhibition exploring the intersections between climate, gender, class and caste.

Titled ‘Climate at the margins: Gender, class and caste vulnerabilities', the highlight of the exhibition is a digital museum, called Museum of Memories, which tells real stories of people who endured extreme weather events in different parts of India.

“We combined various visual and storytelling techniques with the museum's technology to sensitively bring these stories to life. News about climate disasters often reduces the damage to numbers and statistics. Through this exhibition, we had the opportunity to share the raw, human stories behind those numbers,” said Sabari Venu, the curator of the exhibition. According to him, the exhibition travelled to Chennai and Delhi, before Bengaluru.

Part of the exhibition is an interactive event called Story Circles, where community storytellers share personal experiences of loss, hope, and resilience in the face of the climate crisis, said Venu, adding that an immersive virtual reality video is also on display allowing viewers to experience the beauty and fragility of the Sundarbans through the story of Badal Das, a local fisherman.

“Museum of Memories highlights a vital truth: those most affected by climate disasters are often the least responsible for them. As the fossil fuel industry continues to profit without any accountability, communities on the front lines are in increasingly urgent need of support to adapt,” said Amruta SN, Climate Campaigner at Greenpeace India. The two-day exhibition will conclude on November 17.

