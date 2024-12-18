Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Real estate developer Golden Homes Pvt Ltd has drawn up plans to expand presence with new projects in Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and in Bengaluru.

The company, which has completed several realty projects, announced its latest 23 acre multi-format project to come up in Kelambakkam in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our journey. With our expertise, passion and commitment to excellence, we are confident that Golden Homes will continue to be a trusted and respected name in the real estate industry," Golden Homes Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Balsingh George said in a company statement on Wednesday.

The company, as part of its growth strategy, has plans to enter Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru in the near future.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Our goal is to create homes that are not just functional, but also beautiful and sustainable," George added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)