Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting his brother-in-law dead in 2022, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan convicted Naveen and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 him, they added.

On July 26, 2022, Harvinder was shot in Basai enclave area and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed. Later, an FIR of murder was registered against his brother-in-law at sector 10 A police station, the police said.

The police had Naveen, a resident Jhajjar district, and he was sent into judicial custody, they added.

A spokesperson of Gurugram police said after Naveen's arrest, the police collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against him and presented them in the court with a chargesheet.

"On the basis of the evidence and witnesses given by the police against the accused, the court while giving the verdict on Wednesday declared Naveen guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine", the spokesperson said.

