Latest News | Gurugram Man Swept Away in Ganga in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Sep 8 (PTI) A man was swept away in Ganga river at Dayanand Ashram Ghat in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Sunday.

A team of State Disaster Response Force reached the spot immediately after getting information and launched a search operation, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Srinivasan Gopalan Vardanarajan (47), a resident of Gurugram's DLF City Phase 2, is yet to be traced, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)