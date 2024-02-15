New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) HCL Technologies has asked all employees who are part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) to come to office at least three days a week beginning February 19, according to a communication by Noida-headquartered IT company.

The move comes at a time when more and more tech companies are shifting to workplace-based models, insisting that employees be physically present in the office cubicles for a certain number of days every week to enhance teamwork, facilitate face-to-face interactions, and strengthen workplace culture.

As such, senior managers and leadership team in DFS (those above a certain position and level) have transitioned to a hybrid model and work from office at least three days in a week. The recent communication states that from February 19, the same hybrid work model will be applicable to all employees of DFS.

All DFS employees, irrespective of their band, will be required to work from their designated HCLTech offices for a minimum of three days in a week, the memo said, adding that designated managers will be required to ensure that roster compliance is updated on the designated portal.

HCL's DFS division has 80,000 employees.

Further, the communication said that freshers undergoing training will be required to work from office all five days a week, in order to get a complete learning experience.

"Non-compliance to the...guidelines will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action in line with company policy," it said.

When contacted, an HCLTech spokesperson said that the company follows a hybrid work model, wherein employees are required to work from office three days in a week.

