Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Saturday announced the opening of 111-key Taj Cochin International Airport in the industrial capital of Kerala.

"Having pioneered tourism in Kerala, IHCL is delighted to introduce Taj Cochin International Airport, strengthening our presence in the state.

"Developed in partnership with CIAL, this hotel expands our portfolio to 19 hotels in Kerala with three in pipeline, reflective of our commitment to enhancing Kerala's travel landscape," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

