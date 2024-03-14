New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) JM Financial Private Equity on Thursday said it has committed an investment of Rs 45 crore in Energy Beverages Pvt Ltd which owns bottled water brand 'Clear Premium Water'.

This is the fifth investment from the Fund III, and is in line with its stated strategy of investing in growth-oriented companies in the mid-market space, JM Financial Private Equity said in a statement.

Energy Beverages has emerged as a leading player in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants & cafés) segment and is gaining a footprint in the retail market in India, it said.

With a pan-India footprint, the company is strategically expanding its distribution across the nation, it said.

Proceeds from the investment will support brand building initiatives and enhancing the existing capacities and distribution network of the company, it added.

