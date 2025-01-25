Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A man was arrested along with a country-made pistol in Miran Sahib area here on Saturday, police said.

Piyush Sharma, a resident of Brij Nagar, was moving near the market when he was intercepted by a police party at a checkpoint amid heightened security in view of the Republic Day, a police official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Sharma was found in possession of the illicit firearm and some ammunition and was subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the official said.

He said investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and his possible links to criminal network.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)