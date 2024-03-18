New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Autonomous driving technology startup Minus Zero on Monday said it has entered into an alliance with commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland for autonomous trucking solutions.

The initial focus of this collaboration will be on developing tailored autonomous trucking solutions for ports, factory operations, and corporate campuses, the company said in a statement.

Future endeavours include expanding into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving, it added.

Minus Zero CEO and Co-founder Gagandeep Reehal said Ashok Leyland brings decades of experience in delivering high quality products at scale and the partnership will help accelerate autonomous driving in India and globally.

"Ashok Leyland has been looking for ways to reduce the cost of logistics in India in line with the government's National Logistics Policy. We see a role for autonomous driving in select sectors in achieving this and we have been partnering pioneering startups in this area," Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said.

