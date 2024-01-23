Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday convicted a man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in an eight-year-old case and sentenced him to 10 years in jail, a lawyer said.

Special Judge Anjali Kumar Singh of Muzaffarnagar's POCSO court convicted Pappu for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him.

On April 18, 2016, Pappu kidnapped the minor from her house in a village under Ratanpuri police station area and raped her, government advocate Vinay Kumar Arora said.

Police registered a case against the accused under sections of kidnapping, rape and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and filed a charge sheet.

