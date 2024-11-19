New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old online bike taxi driver was killed and a passenger was injured after their bike hit a divider in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Shahrukh and Vipin (25), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 5 am when Shahrukh, who was working as a driver with an online taxi aggregator, was taking Vipin towards east Delhi.

The officer said the reason behind the accident was suspected to be overspeeding. Both the riders were wearing helmets but the speed was so high that their helmets also broke.

The nearby CCTV footage has been collected to corroborate the sequence of the accident, police said. Vipin is admitted to a hospital where he is recuperating. Shahrukh's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.

"Shahrukh was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and in Delhi, he used to live with relatives," the officer said.

The police said a case under relevant sections has been registered and further probe is underway.

