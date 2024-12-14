Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold biscuits worth Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused, Sunil Ninwa Patil (56) from Bhadgaon, Jalgaon district and his accomplice Ramanand Chhotelal Yadav (46) from Thane for the theft that occurred last month, an official said.

On November 26, the duo allegedly targeted the victim, a resident of Nalasopara (east), who was carrying 375.18 gm of gold biscuits in his bag. The official said the victim was proceeding towards Bhayandar railway station when the accused snatched his bag and fled in an autorickshaw.

The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and tracked the suspects through mobile data analysis, he said, adding that gold biscuits worth Rs 20.1 lakh were recovered from the duo.

