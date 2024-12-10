Latest News | Two Killed as Bike Rams into Tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 06:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Two Killed as Bike Rams into Tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra (20) were going to Haliya market on a motorcycle. When they approached Garbarda Bridge, the bike rammed into the tractor-trolley, killing them on the spot, Haliya SHO Virendra Singh said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The bodies have been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

">Google Year in Search 2024 Top Museums: From UK’s The British Museum to Spain’s Museo Nacional Del Prado, These 10 Places Dominated Global Search Results on Google Maps
  • Viral
    Google Year in Search 2024 in India: From ‘AQI’ to ‘Best Bakery,’ Here’s What People Searched the Most on Google’s ‘Near Me’ Google Year in Search 2024 in India: From ‘AQI’ to ‘Best Bakery,’ Here’s What People Searched the Most on Google’s ‘Near Me’
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Messages: Send Season’s Greetings, Wishes, Santa Clause HD Images, Xmas Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers During the Holidays Christmas 2024 Messages: Send Season’s Greetings, Wishes, Santa Clause HD Images, Xmas Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers During the Holidays
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Are Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra the New Best Friends in the House? ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Are Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra the New Best Friends in the House?
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Two Killed as Bike Rams into Tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 06:40 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Two Killed as Bike Rams into Tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

    Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

    Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra (20) were going to Haliya market on a motorcycle. When they approached Garbarda Bridge, the bike rammed into the tractor-trolley, killing them on the spot, Haliya SHO Virendra Singh said.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The bodies have been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway, he said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 06:40 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Two Killed as Bike Rams into Tractor-trolley in UP's Mirzapur

    Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man among two people died after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on a road near Garbarda Bridge here, police said.

    Dharmaraj and Prashant Mishra (20) were going to Haliya market on a motorcycle. When they approached Garbarda Bridge, the bike rammed into the tractor-trolley, killing them on the spot, Haliya SHO Virendra Singh said.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The bodies have been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway, he said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SM Krishna
    200K+ searches
    Baby John
    20K+ searches
    Luigi Mangione
    20K+ searches
    Sora
    20K+ searches
    Champions League
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SM Krishna
    200K+ searches
    Baby John
    20K+ searches
    Luigi Mangione
    20K+ searches
    Sora
    20K+ searches
    Champions League
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel