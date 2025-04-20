Mumbai, April 20: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for Android beta testers ahead of the official rollout. The new WhatsApp feature, "channel media and links," is rolled out to the Android 2.25.13.2 version for developers. It will be rolled out for more users in the coming weeks. Meta has introduced this WhatsApp feature to help users save updates so that they can access them later.

According to a post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's 'channel media and links' feature works similar to the starred messages in individual or group chat. Starred messages remind users they are essential and help them check out later. The new WhatsApp feature also helps users more convenience by help allowing them to thrive on important updates without scrolling through the entire chat history.

The 'channel media and links' feature is in development and will be rolled out for all users in the final WhatsApp update. To address the issue of scrolling through the entire chat history to find the content, Meta-owned WhatsApp has developed a dedicated section for media and links, available within the channel's info screen. It works the same way for Channels as it does for group chat or individual chat.

By accessing this section, users can easily scroll through all photos, videos, and GIFs shared in a channel without manually searching through older updates. Additionally, links are organized in a separate tab, making finding and revisiting important web pages shared within the channel easier. WhatsApp users can access the channel media and links directly from this section and find only the media, such as photos, videos, GIFs and links, without scrolling to find them. This feature will help the users retrieve content faster and save time. They do not need to remember the sender's name or post date to find the media content.

