Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) TDP candidates B Mastan Rao and S Satish along with BJP candidate R Krishnaiah filed their nominations on Tuesday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls from Andhra Pradesh.

The candidates submitted their nominations in the Assembly building in the presence of Rajya Sabha elections returning officer R Vanitha Rani, an official release said.

The TDP, BJP, and Janasena, which form the ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, are fielding these candidates for the elections.

“Three candidates filed nominations for three Rajya Sabha MP seats,” the press release stated.

Since only three candidates have filed nominations, their election to the Rajya Sabha is considered a foregone conclusion, subject to the scrutiny of nominations and completion of other formalities.

The TDP-led alliance, with its significant majority of 164 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, is set to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats in the by-elections scheduled for December 20.

The TDP holds 135 Assembly seats, while Janasena and BJP hold 21 and 8 seats, respectively.

The counting of votes for the by-polls is also scheduled for December 20.

