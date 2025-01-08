Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Two former female corporators of Mira Bhaindar civic body exchanged blows over putting up a kite stall by one of their supporters, police said on Wednesday.

The Naya Nagar police have registered cross-complaints. Nobody has been arrested, an official said.

An argument between former corporators Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat escalated into a fight after their supporters sought help in setting up the stall in an area surrounded by hawkers.

Both women approached the police and lodged cross complaints, the official added.

