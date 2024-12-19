Mahoba (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl, who was missing for three days, was on Thursday recovered from a well in front of her house in Tindauli village here, police said.

Diksha, a student of class 11, had earlier also jumped into the same well but the villagers had saved her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh said.

She was missing since Monday night and her family filed a missing complaint. Her body was recovered from the well in front of her house, she said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the officer said.

