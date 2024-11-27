New Tehri, Nov 27 (PTI) A leopard that killed three children in Uttarakhand's Tehri district was shot dead by a forest department team, officials said on Wednesday.

The leopard, which has been terrorising villages in the Bhilangana forest range, was killed near Bhaur village around 10 pm on Tuesday, Tehri Divisional forest Officer (DFO) Puneet Tomar said.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

CCTV footage and camera traps revealed that the leopard had been injured earlier, Tomar added.

The killing of the leopard has brought relief to the forest department, local authorities and the public, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

The leopard had killed three children over the past three months -- one in Bhaur village on July 23, another in Purwal village on September 29 and the third in Kot-Mahar village on October 19 -- causing widespread fear among villagers.

However, the DFO has urged villagers to continue taking precautions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)