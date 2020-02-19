Maha Restores ''excess'' Water Supply to Pawar''s Home Turf Baramati

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) In another major reversal of a decision taken by the previous BJP regime, the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra on Wednesday restored the supply of water from the left bank canal of the Nira Deoghar dam to Baramati, the pocketborough of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The state Cabinet under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to equally distribute water from the left and the right bank canals of the Nira Deoghar dam to the command areas, an official release said.

As per the decision, 55 per cent water will be released in the left bank canal which will benefit Purander, Baramati and Indapur talukas while the right bank canal will get 45 per cent water which will be utilised for Pandharpur, Sangola,Khandala,Phaltan, and Malshiras talukas.

The water will be made available for the purpose of drinking, industrial use and agriculture.

Last June, the Fadnavis government had cleared a proposal to cut off the supply of "unused" water from the Nira Deoghar dam to parts of Baramati, Indapur and Purandar in Pune district, arguing that these areas were located outside the notified command area of the dam.

Pawar's NCP is the main constituent of the Shiv Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)