Mahindra Launches S African Campaign to Honour Heroes During COVID-19 Crisis

Johannesburg, Apr 9 (PTI) Mahindra South Africa has launched a nationwide drive to honour the country's health workers and others, including those engaged in delivering essential goods and services, amid the anti-corona battle to support fellow citizens.

The company has announced its ‘Hero Campaign', in which it will engage its dealer network, employees, suppliers and fellow South Africans to share stories of selfless sacrifice and thank all these "everyday South African heroes".

"Throughout this lockdown period we have heard countless stories of South Africans who have sacrificed time with their families and faced personal risk to support their fellow countrymen,” said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

“This is true for not only all our healthcare workers, but also for the many essential services workers that help to keep us safe and our food shelves stocked.

"Like a candle, each of these essential workers has selflessly given of themselves to bring light and warmth to their fellow South Africans," Gupta added.

For the coming week, Mahindra will encourage people and companies in its circle of influence to light a candle and personally thank any essential workers that they know or come into contact with.

The company hopes that this small act of appreciation will spiral wider and wider and help essential goods and services workers to stay the course during the lockdown.

It will conclude the campaign with a special candle-lighting ceremony on social media on the evening of 14 April.

As a vehicle supplier to many essential services, including municipalities, policemen and women, the military and healthcare services, Mahindra has committed to keeping a core network of dealers open to help during this time.

South Africans who would like to participate are encouraged to join the conversation by using the tags #AlwaysUpForAChallenge, #MahindraSA and #WithYouAlways.

