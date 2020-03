Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conducted a tour of Jammu city and adjoining areas to take stock of the present status of various ongoing projects.Field officers and other administrative officials informed him about the progress of the projects. (ANI)

