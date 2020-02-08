Neil Critchley Got 'words of Advice' from Klopp Ahead of Shrewsbury Clash

Liverpool [UK], Feb 8 (ANI): Liverpool's U23 manager Neil Critchley said the first-team coach Jurgen Klopp gave him 'words of advice' ahead of the clash against Shrewsbury.Critchley had taken over the charge of managerial duties for the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on February 5 and Liverpool secured a 1-0 win in the match.Critchley said Klopp had called him ahead of the game as well as after it ended. "The boss got in touch before the game with some words of advice and support - and after the game as well," the club's official website quoted Critchley as saying.Liverpool had fielded the youngest ever starting XI in history for the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury. Critchley said Klopp loved the players playing with no fear."I think he was genuinely buzzing about the performance. He loves seeing the younger players play with no fear and passion. That's what you get from our manager, you get total belief and support; the support he has shown in so many different ways. And those young players feel the support of the manager all of the time," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)