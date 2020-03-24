Sachin Congratulates Suresh Raina on Becoming a Father

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated batsman Suresh Raina on becoming a father for the second time.The left-handed batsman and wife Priyanka were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. Raina soon revealed that the couple has named their baby boy, Rio Raina.The flamboyant cricketer also shared a picture with the newborn on Twitter."The beginning of all things - wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia's little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone's life," Raina tweeted on Monday.Master Blaster too shared the same picture and wrote, "Welcome to the world Baby Rio Raina!Many congratulations to Priyanka & Suresh! God bless him with the best of health."The 33-year-old is the key cog in the batting wheel of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings and is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL.Raina is the only Indian batsman to have scored centuries in both ODI and T20I World Cups. He has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka while his first game in the longest format came in 2010 against the same opponent. Raina had gone on to score a century in his maiden Test. (ANI)

