Sehwag, Laxman Congratulate India on Victory over Australia in Women's T20 WC Opener

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): As India defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup, several legends of the game including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Mithali Raj and celebrities Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu, congratulated the side on defending a modest total of 132 runs."Whadaay Win. Well done girls. Bowling out Australia defending 132 is an outstanding effort. Congratulations @BCCIWomen #AUSvIND," Sehwag tweeted.[{8d4c5077-f529-4b01-b3db-a441aa7f1a2b:intradmin/1_57HSV2q.JPG}]"Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd," Laxman tweeted.[{1dccd222-2c46-4f91-b81b-13ab7e0a8d52:intradmin/2_OPWpFxD.JPG}]"Congratulations to the girls on a wonderful win against the Aussies . Well done @poonam_yadav24 Great start to the #T20WorldCup," Mithali Raj tweeted."What a start to the tournament, @BCCIWomen! Beating the hosts and defending champions Australia in the very first game! Deepti's resolve put runs on the board before Poonam Yadav literally 'turned' things around! Top stuff, girls! #T20WorldCup #AUSvIND," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu also congratulated the Indian side on making a winning start in the tournament."What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya," Anushka tweeted.[{1e104e60-1387-43ee-ad45-8b4ed9e2c2c2:intradmin/3_xQCQlTD.JPG}]"Well done girls, #WomensT20WorldCup that was a GOOD victory !!!! #IndVsAus," Taapsee tweeted.[{6803784e-7292-411e-8e1b-f73412cc94f8:intradmin/4_uNkKIgd.JPG}]In the match, Poonam Yadav took four wickets as India defended a total of 132 runs to defeat defending champions Australia here at the Sydney Showground Stadium.Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia as she played a knock of 51 runs, but with her dismissal, India clawed their way in the match and did not allow Australia to run away with the game.Earlier, Deepti Sharma's unbeaten knock of 49 runs enabled India to post 132/4 in the allotted twenty overs.India will next take on Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup on Monday, February 24. (ANI)

