Seven Killed as Cyclone Amphan Hits Bangladesh Coast

World. (File Image)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 21 (ANI): At least seven people were killed as cyclone Amphan made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, reported Dhaka Tribune.The deceased were from Barguna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Patuakhali.Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya Islands, Bangladesh across Sunderbans between 3.30 and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.According to the report in Dhaka Tribune, Kalapara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Hasnat confirmed that the body of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) leader Shah Alam, was recovered nine hours after he went missing following the capsizing of a boat in a canal in Kalapara upazila.The authorities in the district have opened 10 control rooms to monitor losses due to the cyclone.A total of 325 medical teams have been set up by the Civil Surgeon's office to deal with any medical emergencies.Around one million people were evacuated from Bangladesh coastal region in the run-up to Cyclone Amphan.All major maritime ports of the country had been asked to hoist great danger signal number 10 as extremely severe Cyclone Amphan moves closer, Dhaka Tribune had reported. (ANI)

