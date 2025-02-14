South Korea: 6 Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Resort Construction Site in Busan City

A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan Friday, killing at least six people, fire officials said.

Agency News PTI| Feb 14, 2025 11:09 AM IST
A+
A-
South Korea: 6 Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Resort Construction Site in Busan City
Construction Site Catches Fire in South Korea (Photo Credits: X/@ferozwala)

Seoul, February 14: A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan Friday, killing at least six people, fire officials said. About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, which was reported at around 10:20 am, according to Busan's fire agency. It wasn't immediately clear whether workers were still trapped inside. The agency said six people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. Seven other people sustained minor injuries. Construction Site Catches Fire in South Korea, Leaving 4 Dead.

Television footage showed gray-black smoke and flames rising from the site and a helicopter approaching the building as part of rescue efforts. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The country's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to deploy “all available personnel and equipment” to put out the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Banyan Tree Hotel Busan Busan City South Korea South Korea Fire
You might also like
BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles
Auto

BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles
South Korea: 4 Dead, 6 Missing After Fishing Trawler Sinks off Southern Coast
World

South Korea: 4 Dead, 6 Missing After Fishing Trawler Sinks off Southern Coast
Agency News PTI| Feb 14, 2025 11:09 AM IST
A+
A-
South Korea: 6 Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Resort Construction Site in Busan City
Construction Site Catches Fire in South Korea (Photo Credits: X/@ferozwala)

Seoul, February 14: A fire broke out at a resort construction site in the South Korean city of Busan Friday, killing at least six people, fire officials said. About 100 workers managed to evacuate from the site and about 90 firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, which was reported at around 10:20 am, according to Busan's fire agency. It wasn't immediately clear whether workers were still trapped inside. The agency said six people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. Seven other people sustained minor injuries. Construction Site Catches Fire in South Korea, Leaving 4 Dead.

Television footage showed gray-black smoke and flames rising from the site and a helicopter approaching the building as part of rescue efforts. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The country's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to deploy “all available personnel and equipment” to put out the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Banyan Tree Hotel Busan Busan City South Korea South Korea Fire
You might also like
BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles
Auto

BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles
South Korea: 4 Dead, 6 Missing After Fishing Trawler Sinks off Southern Coast
World

South Korea: 4 Dead, 6 Missing After Fishing Trawler Sinks off Southern Coast
Hyundai Motor Group Restricts Employees From Use of China’s DeepSeek AI Amid Concerns of Data Leaks, Issues Internal Notice
Technology

Hyundai Motor Group Restricts Employees From Use of China’s DeepSeek AI Amid Concerns of Data Leaks, Issues Internal Notice
Hyundai Motor To Suspend Hyundai Ioniq 5 Production and Kona Electric Models Amid Weak Demand, Poor Sales
Auto

Hyundai Motor To Suspend Hyundai Ioniq 5 Production and Kona Electric Models Amid Weak Demand, Poor Sales
Technology

Hyundai Motor Group Restricts Employees From Use of China’s DeepSeek AI Amid Concerns of Data Leaks, Issues Internal Notice
Hyundai Motor To Suspend Hyundai Ioniq 5 Production and Kona Electric Models Amid Weak Demand, Poor Sales
Auto

Hyundai Motor To Suspend Hyundai Ioniq 5 Production and Kona Electric Models Amid Weak Demand, Poor Sales

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
50K+ searches
Chhaava
20K+ searches
Valentine's Day quotes
20K+ searches
14 February
10K+ searches
Modi Trump Meeting
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
50K+ searches
Chhaava
20K+ searches
Valentine's Day quotes
20K+ searches
14 February
10K+ searches
Modi Trump Meeting
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump