Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) The pair of Asha Sharma and Pooja Batra as well as Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandon secured the top two positions after the initial 22 rounds of qualifying at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament, here on Sunday.

The event, which has been organised by Pune Region Bridge Association, is sanctioned by the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and the Maharashtra Bridge Association (MBA) and has drawn top bridge players from across the country.

Also Read | F1 2024: Lando Norris Wins Season-Ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix To Seal Constructors' Title for McLaren Formula One Team.

The other pairs who have qualified for the final round include Shital Bansal and Sarika Mittal, Alka Kshirsagar and Bharti Dey and Ekta Chadha and Bina Malhotra.

The competition is underway at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here.

Also Read | Guwahati Masters 2024: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran Claims Men's Singles Title Following Win Over Zhu Xuan Chen.

The women's pairs event will consist of 10 rounds of five deals each, totalling 50 deals. The top 18 pairs will advance to the all-play-all round-robin stage, where the pair with the highest score will be crowned the national champions.

The tournament will also feature mixed pairs, senior team events, and the highly anticipated match-point pairs event, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)